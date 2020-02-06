Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised KL Rahul for his spectacular performance in India’s first ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. After pushing down to No Bat. 5 Again, the right-hander undefeated hit 88 runs in 64 balls to help his team achieve a mammoth 347/4 in 50 overs. Rahul hit three fours and six in his inning and played with a hit rate of 137.50. However, his attempt to strike was unsuccessful when New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor hit undefeated 109 runs in 84 balls to help his team chase the target with four wickets in hand and 11 balls.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly travels to the UK, 4-nation series in preparation

Despite India’s defeat, Manjrekar praised Rahul and described him as a “360 degree batsman”. “Only KL Rahul can make a 360-degree eyelash look orthodox and classic,” wrote the commentator on Twitter.

Advertisement

Only K L Rahul can make a 360-degree eyelash look orthodox and classic.

– Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 6, 2020

With the defeat, India lost 0-1 in the ODI series. Captain Virat Kohli said of the loss: “An outstanding achievement by New Zealand. We thought 348 was good enough, especially after the ball started. I think Tom’s innings took our game. Ross and Tom were unstoppable in midfield. “

Read also: MS Dhoni becomes Panipuri seller for RP Singh and Piyush Chawla in a viral video

Kohli added that India needs to improve in the series: “We were decent in the field and missed a chance. However, we have to improve. We cannot think about this one chance. Playing around 25 overs after this chance with a positive mood is no small feat. I have to say that the opponent played better than we did and deservedly won today. “

The 30-year-old also praised Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who scored his first ODI goal. “The two new openers got off to a good start and hope that they will continue to do so. Shreyas’ hundred was outstanding and KL was brilliant with the bat too, ”he said.

India and New Zealand will play the 2nd ODI in Auckland on Saturday.

Advertisement