Onondaga County Executive will announce the county address on Monday. wants indoor / outdoor sports facility

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) – Ryan McMahon, executive officer of Onondaga County, hopes to make 2020 even better in athletic terms.

In the run-up to his speech on Monday evening at Onondaga Community College, McMahon requested a feasibility study for an indoor / outdoor sports complex.

The $ 30-35 million sports venue would include up to a dozen outdoor grass fields and a 2,500-seat stadium to host multiple sports such as soccer and lacrosse.

Last month, McMahon NewsChannel 9 announced that it wanted to have a permanent website for the sport by the end of 2020.

