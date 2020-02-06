Advertisement

Hey, kids, gather around for a story about licensing fees and the power of local journalism. Last month, local news channel Berkeleyside published a story about how Emerson Elementary School was fined $ 250 for showing an unlicensed copy of Disney’s blockbuster live action version of The Lion King as part of a fundraising initiative last fall.

“Every time a movie is shown outdoors, legal permission is required to show it, because it is considered a public performance,” read an email obtained by CNN and sent to the school by Movie Licensing USA, a licensing company that works with Disney. “Whenever films are shown without the correct license, copyright law is violated and the entity showing the film may be fined by the studios. If a film is shown for entertainment reasons – even in the classroom, it is legally required that the school receives a Public Performance license. “

The November event, organized by the Emerson Dad’s Club in support of the Emerson Parent-Teacher Association, charged $ 15 per person (although no family was required to pay admission). All in all, the screening yielded around $ 800. The Lion King earned more than $ 1.6 billion worldwide after its release last year.

“It’s just so horrible that an incredibly rich company … haunts its licensors after a PTA has to collect insane amounts to only pay teachers, cover financial scholarships, and manage school programs,” member of the Berkeley and Emerson Parent City Council , Lori DrosteCNN said. On Facebook, after the Emerson PTA posted about the fine, countless people responded in support. “Disney does not withdraw money from a public school at all,” one person wrote. “They could have just sent a message and asked you to follow the protocol in the future.”

To compensate the allowances, the Emerson called on PTA for donations from supporters. The response, Droste said, was substantial and came from supporters nationwide. But it is unlikely that even Emerson school officials expected Disney president and CEO Bob Iger contribute to the case yourself. In early Thursday, with national outlets such as the Times and Washington Post focusing on the story, Iger tweeted an apology to the Emerson PTA and offered to “personally donate to their fundraising initiative.”

Moreover, the fine itself was canceled. “Disney has instructed us not to pursue compensation for this situation,” said a representative of licensing company Swank Motion Pictures in an email to Emerson, according to Berkleyside. “While we, and the studios we represent, take unauthorized works seriously, we understand that this situation, wrongly done, was not a malicious act.”

