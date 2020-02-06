Advertisement

Opera for Android gets an improved reading mode with the latest update.

Version 56, which is expected to be available on February 6, includes the revised reading mode, which focuses on readability. According to a press release from Opera, the company designed the new reading mode to display articles in an optimized format that makes reading easier.

According to Opera, both smartphones and tablets were taken into account when redesigning the reading mode. It also took into account how people hold devices and how close the screen is to people’s eyes. One of the main goals of reading mode is to avoid distractions and make the layout of the website less dense. In addition, fonts are replaced by the more legible text “Roboto” and headings by “Roboto Slab”.

Advertisement

Opera claims to have chosen these fonts based on feedback from Opera users. Font size was also selected based on users’ responses, choosing a size that was comfortable to read.

When users turn on read mode, appropriate web pages are converted to the simplified format with fewer distractions and easier-to-read fonts.

Opera is available for free from the Play Store.

Advertisement