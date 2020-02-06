Advertisement

In terms of numbers, the Opera browser is far from the most popular, but in many cases the most innovative, and the company continues to work to improve the app in the interest of users.

Today, the company updated the browser with an improved picture-in-picture mode.

Unlike Google’s PiP mode, it does not need to be specifically activated by websites. This means that it works for every website. This makes it an excellent productivity feature when you watch longer videos while doing something else.

Opera has added a timer to the transport controls and the Next Title button, which allows users to do more without returning to the original website where the video was hosted.

It is noteworthy that Google has eliminated the mute button and the skip button in its PiP solution and does not offer transport control. The size of the button is also limited, indicating that the company is less interested in the user experience and more in its ad revenue.

Opera offers other great features like free VPN and deserves to be a second or third browser on your PC. The download from Opera can be found here.

