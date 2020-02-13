Conservatives should ask themselves whether it is worth tying the party to groups that want to weaken the current firearm control regime to alienate the many Canadians who have no weapons and public safety concerns.

Rick Gershon / Getty Images

The gun community was a committed electoral block at the 2017 federal conservative party leadership competition, and most of the candidates sought support from gun lobby organizations. However, the 2019 elections and changing demographics of gun ownership suggest that conservatives should be careful when connecting too closely with groups that aim to push back many of the gun laws passed since the late 1960s.

The number of Canadian gun owners has declined since the mid-1970s. A 1976 poll estimated that Canada had approximately 2.5 million gun owners. In comparison, 2.2 million Canadians held weapons licenses in 2018. With the country’s population increasing, the percentage of Canadians who have weapons has decreased significantly. In contrast, between 20 and 30 percent of Americans have a firearm.

Gun ownership rates are comparatively lower in parts of the country, which will likely be crucial in the next federal election. While a relatively high percentage of the residents of the conservative strongholds of Alberta (7.4 percent) and Saskatchewan (9.5 percent) have weapons, the gun ownership rate on major battlefields is more modest. The arms ownership rate in Ontario decreased from nine percent in 1976 to 4.3 percent in 2018. In Quebec, the rate decreased from 8.6 to six percent in the same period. British Columbia also saw a sharp decline – from 11.6 to 6 percent.

Gun owners have had a significant political influence in the past. For example, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s liberal government introduced a bill in 1976 that, among other things, would have forced all gun owners to obtain a license. The backlash from gun lovers forced Trudeau to withdraw and instead pass laws requiring only gun buyers to obtain a firearm certificate.

Terrible events have sometimes overcome the gun owner’s resistance to increased regulations. After the Montreal massacre in 1989, support for stricter regulations overwhelmed the opposition. Both the progressive Conservatives and the Liberals passed important new weapons control laws, which limited magazine capacity, among other things, banned many handgun models, created a universal licensing system, and imposed safe storage regulations.

Despite representing a small minority, gun lobby groups continue to be loud and aggressive. They demand that conservative leaders take positions in firearms policy that most Canadians oppose. For example, at the Conservative Party Conference in 2016, weapon groups urged the party to introduce the so-called “simplified classification system” for firearms, which would produce almost all semi-automatic rifles, including the AR-15, without restriction.

One of the noisiest organizations, the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, has recently touted the fact that gun owners “played an active and important role in the last conservative leadership competition.” It has also expressed views of the current race, for example finding that Jean Charest was unacceptable for “hating guns and gun owners”. “There’s no place for Charest as the leader of the Canadian Conservative Party if you’re a gun owner,” the group told its members.

This type of advocacy can have concrete results, but not necessarily the results that weapon groups want. In the 2019 federal election, the liberal party saw firearm regulation as a winning topic and highlighted efforts by prominent conservatives, including Andrew Scheer and Michelle Rempel Garner, to find favor with gun lobbyists.

Peter MacKay has already said that he will reverse all arms legislation passed by the current parliament, much to the delight of the gun lobbyists. Conservatives should, however, wonder if it is worth tying the party to groups that want to weaken the current firearms control regime to alienate the many Canadians who have no weapons and public safety concerns.

R. Blake Brown is a professor of history at Saint Mary’s University and an associate professor at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University. He is the author of Arming and Disarming: A History of Gun Control in Canada.