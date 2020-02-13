Waste management (WM) – Get Report Recent quarterly results may have exceeded Wall Street estimates, but the giant’s solid waste disposal performance has not been impressed by a key analyst at Oppenheimer.

Brokerage and Investment Bank analyst Noah Kaye maintained the hold rating for Waste Management’s stock after the Houston-based garbage disposal company achieved non-GAAP earnings of $ 1.19 per share in the fourth quarter.

This was above the estimate of the analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, who had determined Waste Management’s quarterly earnings at $ 1.17 per share. The company’s earnings were also 4 cents above the $ 1.13 per share Waste Management generated in the same quarter last year.

The winning streak did not wake investors either. Waste Management shares fell 1.34% to $ 123.93 a share on a day when the stock market was down due to renewed fears of the corona virus.

According to Bloomberg, the waste management analysts are almost evenly distributed with eight purchases, seven stops and one sell recommendation.

While waste management saw a drop in profits, sales were $ 3.85 billion. That was an increase of 0.3% over the same quarter last year, but it lagged $ 120 million behind analyst estimates.

The company saw a solid 5.7% increase in landfill revenue to $ 966 million in the quarter. However, this was offset by a sharp drop in revenue from his recycling facility, which decreased 29% to $ 240 million.

The company’s collection and disposal business operating EBITDA increased 8.5% in 2019, said Jim Fish, President and CEO of Waste Management, in a press release.

“Our strong results show that we are investing in the right areas,” said Fish.