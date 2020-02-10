Advertisement

RSS Secretary General Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi | ANI Twitter

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Panaji: RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi said on Sunday that the rejection of the BJP is not the rejection of the Hindus.

Advertisement

Joshi spoke at a question and answer session during his lecture on “Vishwaguru Bharat” with Dona Paula nearby.

“We shouldn’t see opposition to BJP as opposition to Hindus. It is a political struggle that continues. That shouldn’t be related to Hindus, ”he replied to the question,“ Why are Hindus becoming the enemy of their own community? “.

“Your question is that Hindus are becoming the enemy of the Hindu community, is BJP. Hindu community doesn’t mean BJP, ”he said.

His comments can be found amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“A Hindu fights a fellow combatant (Hindu) because he forgets religion. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj faced opposition from his own family, ”he said.

“Where there is confusion and self-centered behavior, there is resistance,” he said.

“Some claim that Vivekananda’s Hindutva is good, not Vinayak Savarkar’s. What is the basis for such claims?” He said.

Joshi said Communist leaders in West Bengal claim they are against Hindus, but they are always at the forefront when it comes to leading Durga Puja mandals.

“The situation is similar in Kerala, where communists want to become president of the temple committee,” he added.

Joshi advised the Hindus to rise above politics.

When asked a question, Joshi replied that people from all communities were welcome to join the Sangh.

He said that those who believe in the Sangh’s ideology can join and be given a “respectable position, but not a separate position”.

“Sangh has given everyone a position. If you want to come to Sangh, you are very welcome. We have never prevented non-Hindus from joining Sangh. It is true that we focused on Hindus.

But if someone from the Christian community or a Muslim agrees with the Sangh ideology, they can also join, ”Joshi added.

“If you join the Sangh and don’t like to say” Bharat mata ki jai “, we will say that you don’t see” Bharat “as your mother, so you don’t deserve to be here,” he said.

In countries like Uttar Pradesh, many Muslims have joined the RSS. He added: “If a non-Hindu joins the Sangh, he will get a position that every Hindu will get. You will not receive a separate position. Those who take part get a respectable position, but not their own, ”he said.

In another question, Joshi replied that government officials were not prevented from joining the RSS even though they were not prevented from becoming part of political movements.

“When you talk about the country’s well-being and possible threats in our country, it is unfortunately seen as political thinking. If I live in the country, then I have no right to speak about the country? “, Asked he.

Joshi said there is no example of a government official losing his job due to joining RSS, but there are numerous examples where they have been victimized as part of the organization.

When asked another question, Joshi replied that Hindus cannot be considered a community because religion does not believe in a single religious book or god.

“Let them define the word collectively. Municipal has become a bad word these days. We believe that Hindus can never be together in the country, ”he said.

“It is wrong to see Hindus as communalists or as those who work for the Hindu religion. We do not believe in a unique religious book (granth), a unique god. We have to ask them what the definition of community is. “, He said.

Also read: First western liberals and now conservatives: the Modi government has disappointed everyone

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement