An endangered gray wolf that has traveled more than 13,000 kilometers through Northern California has died, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. OR-54, a 3 to 4 year old woman with a radio tracking collar, was found dead in Shasta County on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

It was not yet clear whether the animal died or was killed from an accident or natural causes. Previously, state wildlife officials said the wolf woman had “broken new ground in search of a companion or other pack.”

This undated photo, published by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, shows a scattering wolf from the Oregon pack OR-54, a descendant of the famous OR-7, the first wild wolf in California in almost one Century.

AP

In December, officials said OR-54 had traveled a “minimum distance of 8,712 miles at an average speed of 21 miles / day” since January 23, 2018. However, the wolf’s radio collar apparently no longer worked since December 2019.

Another collared wolf, OR-59, was found shot in Northern California in 2018. This murder is unsolved.

It is illegal to capture, shoot, injure, or kill gray wolves, with federal fines of up to one year in prison and a $ 100,000 fine.

According to the nonprofit biodiversity center, fewer than a dozen wolves currently live in the state.

The species was eradicated in California at the beginning of the last century due to the perceived threat to livestock. An OR-7 wolf from Oregon arrived in 2011 and has been confirmed in the California wild for the first time in 90 years.

OR-7 later returned to Oregon and started the Rogue Pack. OR-54 was born into this pack. She was caught and given a radio collar before entering California in 2018.

Although she made two trips back to Oregon and one short trip to Nevada, OR-54 spent much of her time in northeastern California.

The reappearance of wolves in the state has angered the ranchers that wolves have eaten their cattle on public or private land. OR-54 has been suspected of killing several calves in Plumas County last year.

“This is a tragic development for the early stages of wolf recovery in California,” said Amaroq Weiss, an advocate for the West Coast Wolf Movement at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Like her father, the famous OR-7 wolf, who came to California years ago, OR-54 was a beacon of hope that showed that wolves can come back here and thrive. Their deaths are devastating for any reason . “

