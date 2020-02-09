Advertisement

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 5:22 PM EST

TOWN OF AVA, NY (WSYR-TV) – According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a man was hospitalized after a single snowmobile accident in the city of Ava.

According to MPs, 33-year-old James Moroney from Wallkill did a 2018 ski doo on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Trail C4A south of East Ava Road in the city of Ava. His snowmobile skis got caught in the track, causing them to tip over.

Moroney was thrown out of the snowmobile and then hit a tree. He was brought to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by AmCare Ambulance to examine head, shoulder and chest injuries.

Sheriff MPs said that speeding was apparently not a factor in the accident, and no tickets had been issued at that time.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Road Patrol and Recreational Unit were on site.

