Results and stats for the games in Orange County on Wednesday, February 5th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ORANGE LEAGUE

Anaheim 82, Savanna 11

Ana: Ileleji 24 points, Macias 14 points, Salgado 12 points, Martinez 11 points.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

ORANGE COASTAL LEAGUE

Calvary Chapel 4, Orange 0

Goals: (CC) Stocker, Thompson, Seidel, Stack.

TRINITY LEAGUE

Rosary 2, orange Lutheran 0

HORTICULTURE LEAGUE

Bolsa Grande 2, Los Amigos 0

Loara 2, Santaigo 0

ORANGE LEAGUE

Anaheim 6, Savanna 1

Katella 6, Santa Ana Valley 0

Pacific Coastal League

Northwood 3, Beckman 2

SEA VIEW LEAGUE

Capistrano Valley 2, Laguna Hills 0

BOY’S FOOTBALL

HORTICULTURE LEAGUE

Los Amigos 6, Bolsa Grande 1

Objectives: (LA) Villegas, Leyva, Felipe, Alarcon, Millan, Gutierrez

Other results:

Santiago 2, Loara 2

Rancho Alamitos 5, La Quinta 0

TRINITY LEAGUE

Servite 10, Orange Lutheran 0

Goals: (Ser) Pineda 3, Hirsch 2, Leathem, Ponce, Mitzner, Alvarado, Hodson.

Other results:

Santa Margarita 4, St. John Bosco 1

ORANGE COASTAL LEAGUE

Santa Ana 1, saddle back 1

Orange 2, Calvary Chapel 1

wave League

Fountain Valley 3, Marina 2

SURF LEAGUE

Los Alamitos 2, Corona del Mar 1 (OT)

Note: Nick Hodge wins the game in extra time for Los Alamitos.

Pacific Coastal League

Portola 6, Irvine 0

Northwood 1, Beckman 0

NORTH HILLS LEAGUE

Esperanza 1, El Modena 1

NONLEAGUE

El Dorado 3, Villa Park 1

GIRL WATER POLO

EMPIRE LEAGUE

Tustin 14, Kennedy 7

ORANGE COASTAL LEAGUE

Costa Mesa 19, Estancia 2

Santa Ana 9, saddle back 3

ORANGE LEAGUE

Savannah 20, Magnolia 10

Pacific Coastal League

Beckman 6, Northwood 5

