The renowned Orange County School of the Arts has made Santa Ana their home for almost 20 years and is part of the Santa Ana Unified School District.

Now this relationship is seriously strained. And the school – rated the best public charter school in California by at least one organization – wants to be taken over by the Orange County Department of Education, which Santa Ana Unified doesn’t want to accept.

The dispute includes disagreements about money and the school’s admission policy. And the future of the school is not yet clear.

On Wednesday evening, the school director, teachers, parents and students praised OCSA’s artistic and academic programs at a public county education board meeting. Her goal: To persuade the Orange County Department of Education to put the school under its wing – a question that is now on track to be decided next month.

At the same meeting, the county education officials also heard from Santa Ana Unified leaders who want to keep OCSA under their control and essentially asked the county to withdraw.

“The Santa Ana Unified School District is asking the Board to allow local control and disregard this petition,” Alfonso Jimenez, deputy head of the District for Education Services, told the district’s board of directors.

Jimenez and a district attorney argued that Santa Ana Unified already oversees the school and that the OCSA district granted a five-year extension in December last year. However, this renewal, which will take effect on July 1, depends on the school addressing numerous issues, including admission procedures that district officials have termed “exclusive.” If these conditions are not met, the charter will be rejected retroactively by December 10th. Of 2019.

For the school, imposing these conditions was a total rejection. And this rejection, they add, enables them to apply for takeover by the district education authority. Ralph Opacic, the school’s founder and CEO, described the retroactive effect of Santa Ana Unified’s approval as a “poison pill”.

Margaret Chidester, a lawyer who represented the school, told the district commissioner: “The terms were worded in a very vague, broad language. They didn’t say “change that to that”. So it was very difficult to understand. “

Santa Ana Unified officials declined to comment or answer questions about the specific changes the school is expected to make.

Chidester told the trustees that the school would not “close on June 30 due to an automatic, retrospective rejection,” from Santa Ana Unified.

The back and forth between the school and the district made at least one member of the district authority scratch his head.

“Just what’s going on here?” County Trustee John Bedell asked.

Jeffrey Riel, general counsel of the Orange County Department of Education, told the trustees that Santa Ana Unified’s position makes the petition of the charter “ripe for review” by the county education authority. The next meeting is scheduled for March 4th in Costa Mesa.

While this meeting may regulate which district controls OCSA, the other main issue of the dispute – a potential $ 19.5 million in debt – is unlikely to be resolved.

In March, Santa Ana Unified presented OCSA and four other charter schools with bills for the allegedly overdue expenditure for special education services. For OCSA, which has 2,200 students and has been part of Santa Ana Unified for 19 years, the bill was nearly $ 19.5 million

School officials said they owed no money and a lawsuit followed. And this disagreement, school officials claim, is why Santa Ana Unified criticizes school operations. The district has described the school’s admission procedures as “exclusive” and has questioned whether a minimum GPA is enforced, which discourages underachieved students.

A district report on December 10 found that the school “was demonstrably unable to lawfully successfully implement the program.” In a 2015 American Civil Liberties Union report, OCSA was identified as one of the schools that work to restrict enrollment. It also criticized the use of school auditions to select their students for the performing arts.

School officials said they changed their policies to bring them into line with new state laws. For example, the school no longer has a minimum GPA and will not conduct audits for applicants in the coming school year.

“They use outdated materials and data from external sources and not from the charter petition itself,” said Teren Shaffer, the school’s executive vice president, on Thursday.

“We have always been committed to access and justice, and we have developed an authorization process that supports this,” he said.

The school hosts 2,200 students in grades 7 through 12 with programs in the fields of music, dance, theater, culinary arts and other specialties, including creative writing and digital media. About 200 of these students are from Santa Ana, Shaffer said.

