PENDLETON, Ore >> Water that covered roads in northeastern Oregon affected by flooding began to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage.

An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, remained closed Sunday due to flood damage and authorities say it could take a week before it reopens. A detour has been made.

Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters brought 21 people to safety on Saturday and the authorities reported that a 62-year-old woman living in one of the flood-affected areas was missing.

Residents in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in northeastern Oregon had to be flown by helicopter from their flooded homes and were even pulled into a front-end loader because rain and melting snow led rivers to climb their banks. Some neighborhoods in Pendleton, a city with 16,000 residents, were hit, damaging mobile homes.

Seventeen evacuees spent Friday night in the Red Cross shelter at the Pendleton Convention Center, and many people left blankets, pillows, and other comfort items, said Nadine McCrindle, Red Cross executive director for Central and Eastern Oregon. A further eight people stayed in a shelter in Walla Walla, Washington.

“They will be able to go to their homes and see what’s left, and see what the damage is,” McCrindle said.

The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain today and Monday.

Many roads in Umatilla County, where Pendleton is the capital, were still closed due to high water or damage, the provincial sheriff’s office said.

The Umatilla River crested just before 10 p.m. Thursday at more than 19 feet, almost four times the average height for that date. Rivers everywhere in the region conquered their banks.

The office of the sheriff of Umatilla said Saturday night that it is looking for a woman who has gone missing near Bar M Ranch, who has had floods in recent days.

Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen at 7 p.m. The sheriff’s office in the Bar M Ranch area said Thursday. Neighbors discovered that she was missing on Friday morning.

Conley is an experienced hiker and camper and is familiar with the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Kate’s government Kate Brown declared the state of emergency in the provinces of Umatilla, Wallowa and Union at the end of Friday, allowing mobilization of the National Guard.

In the state of Washington there were major floods in the Walla Walla Valley. The waters declined, but the authorities assessed the damage in communities such as Dayton, Waitsburg and Milton-Freewater.

