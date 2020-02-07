Advertisement

A national monument in Arizona, which is home to rare species and sacred graves of Native Americans, will be blown up this week to build President Trump’s border wall. Customs and border guards have been confirmed to CBS News. “Controlled demolition” in Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument started this week without consultation with the Indian nation whose ancestral country is affected, according to the Congressman whose district encompasses the reserve.

“There has been no consultation with the nation,” said Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, who chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources and whose district contains the reserve and shares a 400 mile border with Mexico. “This government is basically trampling on the history of the tribe – and to put it emphatically, it’s a lineage.”

Customs and Border Guard told CBS News that the explosions were in preparation for “the construction of a new border wall system in the Roosevelt Reserve on Monument Mountain in the Tucson Sector of the US Border Service.”

The explosions occur, according to Grijalva, on Monument Hill, a tomb of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

The border wall cannot be built on the Indian reservation because it is private land. The nation’s burials, which Grijalva said are “right next to the reserve”, are on public land, making them a fair game for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees customs and border guards.

Grijalva sent a letter to the Homeland Security Service on January 7, expressing his “serious concerns” about building the wall on a historically grown tribal country. He urged the department to consult the nation “from government to government” before proceeding with construction.

He didn’t hear back.

“There were stone walls, no response to an inquiry,” he said.

Weeks before construction began, Grijalva, along with the elders of Tohono O’odham, Chairman Ned Norris Jr. and archaeologists, visited the nation’s sacred ceremonial sites in organ pipes. The group saw piles of rocks and tombs with fragments of bone dating back thousands of years. A tomb known as Las Playas contained artifacts dating back 10,000 years.

“What we saw on Monument Hill was resistance to tribes that were respectfully laid to rest – that’s the one that is blown up with dynamite,” said Grijalva.

In addition to the cultural importance of the monument, the country is also designated as a UNESCO biosphere reserve, an international effort to “preserve samples of the world’s ecosystems”.

“The Organ Pipe Cactus Biosphere Reserve is a first generation biosphere reserve created in 1976 to conserve unique resources and is a pristine example of an intact Sonoran ecosystem,” the National Park Service website said. “The designation of the biosphere has helped attract scientists from around the world to Organ Pipe Cactus to conduct a number of important studies to help us better understand the Sonoran Desert and the effects of humans on this amazing landscape.”

As with other remote areas that the border wall will cut in half, many people are concerned about how the unnatural barrier will irretrievably affect the unique habitat of the organ pipe.

Customs and the Border Police say they have an “environmental monitor” during the explosions and other “ongoing clearance activities”, but would not tell CBS News what the monitor was doing or who they were.

The Trump administration was able to legally erect the border wall over public land in large part due to a little-known law passed on September 11.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 gives the federal government extensive powers to waive other laws that stand in the way of national security. According to REAL ID, the Trump administration has waived dozens of laws – including the Law on the Protection and Return of Graves of Native Americans, the Law on Endangered Species, and the Law on Environmental Protection – to build the border wall.

“Of the 21 cases in which the (REAL ID) exemption has been granted since 2005, 16 have occurred in the past two and a half years,” says the letter that Grijalva sent to the homeland security authority.

According to the congressman, the construction of the border wall in Arizona was pushed ahead due to the abundance of public land. In Texas, another border country, wall building has slowed down as it is largely private land.

Efren Olivares, director of the Texas Civil Rights Project’s Racist and Economic Justice Program, told the Pacific Standard last year that REAL ID had largely eliminated federal federal land protection laws.

“The idea that the DHS secretary could come to your community and say that there are no laws here, what kind of rule of law is that?” Said Olivares. “People should be outraged to know that the homeland security agency can exercise this kind of power.”

Grijalva said revoking REAL ID has been a priority for him for many years.

He plans to hold a hearing from the House Committee on Natural Resources subcommittee on indigenous peoples in the coming weeks to discuss the impact of the Wall – and the waiver – on Indian communities.

In his letter to the homeland security authority, Grijalva wrote: “It is unnecessary, inconsiderate and contradicts the policy of the ministry to use this exception to avoid essential federal government responsibilities towards tribes.”

