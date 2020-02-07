Advertisement

Actor and comedian Orson Bean is dead after a car drives across the street … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement officials report that TMZ Bean allegedly jaywaled in Venice on Friday night when he was cut off by one vehicle and then hit by another. We learned that Bean died at the scene and that both vehicles stopped after the incident. Cops are currently investigating whether the collision was criminal or accidental.

Bean’s career began in the 1950s … he was a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jack Paar and Johnny Carson.

Bean was a frequent guest on the game show “To Tell The Truth” and appeared in versions of the show from the late 1950s to 1991. He also appeared in “Super Password” and “Match Game”.

He also appeared regularly on television … with a role in two episodes of “7th Heaven” [2003], “How I Met Your Mother” [2007] and “Modern Family” [2016]. Bean was seen in the film “The Equalizer” [2018] 2 “as an older Holocaust survivor.

Orson was 91 years old.

REST IN PEACE.

