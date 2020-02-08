Advertisement

It is impossible to imagine what Johnny Carson means for the country and show the business unless you were close at the time. From 1962 Carson ruled for 30 years. It wasn’t just his talent or even his strength. It was his judgment.

The Americans, and especially the world of show business, respected Carson’s infallible judgment. If Johnny Carson said you had what it takes … you would have what it takes.

Advertisement

Talk to any comedian who came of age in the 60s, 70s and 80s, and everyone will tell you the same thing: you can’t call yourself a comedian until Johnny has called you to sit next to him.

Countless comedians appeared on The Tonight Show, but if you watch the reps, you’ll see the same thing over and over again: once the comedian has finished his or her five minutes, contact Carson, because that’s the moment of truth. Would he smile? Would he nod? Would he wave hello? Or … would he invite you to chat for a few minutes?

If Johnny invited you, it was that … Everyone knew you had the goods, and no matter what happened next in your career, you would always look back on that moment as the moment.

In the days before Late Night became toxic, partisan and tribal, The Tonight Show was it – the ultimate show business meritocracy. Carson didn’t play favorites.

With that in mind, try to imagine what it meant when Carson didn’t invite you to sit next to him, but invited you to sit in his seat, take his chair, and direct his legendary show.

I don’t know how many people had the honor of hosting the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, but it was far less than taking the Oscar home. and Orson Bean has earned countless times what I think is the ultimate show business award. The man was so talented. And when Orson was not a guest, he appeared as a guest. We speak over 200 appearances. Johnny Carson, the Zeus of show business, loved him, trusted him and relied on him. And why not? Orson Bean helped make the show business age the way it was.

You see, it was the era of the racer, the personality, the celebrity and the star with the rarest talent: the ability to perform without a network. Sure, there was always some preparation, some kind of outline, but there was no script, just a relentless live audience, and if you didn’t have the goods to be ready for anything, you wouldn’t take very long.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV20eP9Vkvw (/ embed)

For decades, Orson Bean not only endured without a network, it also thrived. Whether it was his six seasons on To Tell the Truth, a number of other popular game shows, his constant presence on the Tonight Show, Orson Bean was a welcome, warm, and familiar presence in tens of millions of living rooms … all without a network.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43BSmBvGnW8 (/ embed)

He accepted the hardest work from everyone, not only to make us laugh, but to make us feel good about things, if only for a short time.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnvbwrPDxrc (/ embed)

In today’s modern era of show business, which is about self-righteous virtues, politicized holiness and elitism, people cannot imagine this golden era. But there really was a time when the greatest stars in America only wanted to achieve one goal: to make Americans feel good, regardless of how we voted; To make us smile or laugh or to move in any way … The joy they had in their work and their own fulfillment resulted from how they made us feel like we were uplifting.

This is not easy, which is why nobody does it anymore. It’s much easier to downsize, hide behind your sarcasm and ironic distance, and earn applause from the partisan choir.

They’re all crutches, and Orson Bean never relied on either of them. This is not to say that he had no beliefs, ideas, and opinions. Of course he did. He was his own husband. And he sometimes expressed himself here, but always with a wink and the kind of self-contempt that marked an era of three decades of celebrities, the kind of self-contempt that is practically dead today.

Great. That is the word: class.

In many ways, Orson embodied this unmatched era and did so for 68 amazing years, from his first television appearance in 1952 to an appearance on Netflix ‘Grace and Frankie that year.

In addition, Orson Bean wrote four books; He performed on Broadway, off Broadway, and on stage more often than anyone could count. He performed in night clubs. There have been countless film and television appearances, including six seasons about Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and one of the most memorable episodes of the original Twilight Zone, which is particularly memorable because he is there.

After his 68-year career, he has appeared on one of the largest television series in the world, Modern Family, for the past five years and played an outstanding supporting role in a major film franchise company, The Equalizer 2.

Orson Bean had it all … A wonderful, soothing presence, the face of a boy who has not yet been pampered by the world – a look he never lost. He was smart, hilarious, warm-hearted, and never talked down or looked down at his audience. He loved to make people happy and he never stopped. When I heard him die, two thoughts immediately occurred to me: that a 91-year-old man who dies this way is just another reminder of the sick and tragic joke that nature plays for those who least deserve it , and that he was probably on the way to or from a rehearsal or audition.

He never stopped.

Watch this and see how he spent 64 years of his career on stage alone, telling stories and jokes, winning prizes and raves, and practicing the sacred art of making people feel good.

Johnny Carson has never been right.

Personally, I didn’t know Orson as well as I would have liked, but every time our paths crossed personally or electronically, he was the man you hoped he was watching him grow up like: warm , unusually thoughtful, friendly and hilarious. He is also the only one in 30 years who has ever written a letter to me, a handwritten letter that was sent by post. Five, actually just to say hello or to say thank you for a little thing or to ask about my wife. Can you imagine?

When I know how to deal with this news, I know that there are no words to comfort the family that Orson is leaving behind, a family he is so dedicated to. You lost another beloved patriarch in a way that is so grossly unfair that I can hardly care about it. His wife Alley, daughter Susie, beloved grandchildren … Julie and I send you our continued love and prayers.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC, Follow his Facebook page Here,

Advertisement