Orson Bean died today at the age of 91 after being hit by a car in Los Angeles. During his long life he had a prominent and varied career. Here is a retrospective of his work as an actor.

Orson Bean attends the premiere of The Equalizer 2 | at Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

How Orson Bean got its name

According to Yahoo! Finance, Bean was born Dallas Frederick Burrows. At the age of 16 he went home after the death of his mother. He started using the stage name Orson Bean.

He explained the origin of his stage name to The Hollywood Reporter. “One night at a club in Boston I tried the Roger Duck name. No smile. The next night I tried Orson Bean and put together a pompous first name and a silly second name. “

He continued: “I had to laugh, so I decided to keep it. Orson Welles himself came to the Blue Angel one evening and called me to his table. I sat down. He looked at me for a moment and then said: “You have stolen my name!”

Anyone who has seen Welles’s films knows that he had a strange sense of humor. Welles wasn’t kidding in this case. Bean remembers: “[He] meant it. Then he fired me with a wave of his hand. “

Orson Bean attending the premiere of America Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

How Communism almost ruined his career

The career of beans has suffered more than that. In the 1950s, Hollywood communists and suspect communists were blacklisted. Bean was blacklisted simply because he was dealing with a communist.

Bean explained: “The reason I was blacklisted was not because I was a communist, but because I was horny for a communist girl and she dragged me to a few meetings. After I was elected vice president of the New York local, I received a phone call from Ed Sullivan. I felt the blood flow from my face. “

Bean remembered Sullivan, the most prominent TV presenter of his day, and said, “I have to cancel this Sunday.” I had been in the show seven times. At night I went from the hot young comic at CBS to not working. Fortunately I got a play that ran for a year, Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter. “

Orson Bean’s career since the blacklist

Orson Bean on Laugh Line | Paul W. Bailey / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Bean was able to purchase other Broadway roles. Although he was never a fairly important actor, he had a long life. Bean has appeared in a number of successful shows in more recent years, including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother and Modern Family.

Despite this, Bean was frustrated by modern Hollywood. He told The Hollywood Reporter: “In the film world, it appalled me that I was reading Spider-Man and Captain America when I was 12 years old. They’re making Godzilla f * cking again, come on. I don’t care how well they blow up the bus, it’s still the bus that blows up. I think people are afraid of being original. “

Unfortunately, Bean was in Los Angeles on February 7, 2020, when he was hit by one vehicle and the other. The second hit killed him. Bean left his 27-year-old wife, Alley Mills. Although his death was tragic, he left a long legacy on the stage and the screen.

