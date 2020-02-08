Advertisement

We lost a member of the Breitbart family last night, the legendary actor-comedian Orson Bean – the father-in-law of the late Andrew Breitbart. In 2018, Bean conducted an in-depth interview with Breitbart News editor-in-chief, Alex Marlow.

Bean and Marlow discussed how students who deal with left indoctrination in college today “become CEOs and mayors of cities and governors, and ultimately presidents,” and Bean warned how Hollywood communists and conservatives in the 1950s and Blacklist non-communists (the bean suffered and survived compared to the type of censorship imposed by technology companies and mega-corporations today.

“In the 1950s there was the blacklist, the Hollywood Ten. Before that, there was something that, as far as I know, had never been written before, namely a group of communists in the film industry who were directors, screenwriters or producers and who only used fellow communists or actors who they hoped could convince them in their films become communists, ”said Bean. “And there was a lot of bitterness among the right-wing actors that they were darkened from many of these films, and this preceded the left blacklist that happened because there were these communist directors who weren’t just blacklisted rights, but non-communists, and this gave rise to the anger of the right wing, and they began to call those who disagreed with them communists. “

Appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson Around 200 times and even dozens of times as a moderator of the late night TV show, Orson Bean lamented the politically charged and divisive topic that spans so many contemporary TV shows.

“In the past, television brought people together in the days of Kunta Kinte (and Roots),” said Bean, longing for a while. “Now it separates people. Even in sports, there should be a place where you should forget politics, whether you’re liberal or conservative, if you hate Trump of Love, it should be the ball game. Instead, you have to have the ugly head stretch politics by kneeling instead of standing. So everything has changed and not for the better. “

Listen below:

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="400" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?visual=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F494636136&show_artwork=true&maxwidth=640&maxheight=960&dnt=1"></noscript>

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment editor and author of the bestseller "50 Things You Shouldn't Know".

