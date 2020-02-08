Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) – The Oscars 2020 ceremony will take place this weekend and will end the awards season.

Here’s a look at all of the nominations:

Todd Phillips’ much-discussed super villain story and R-rated blockbuster “Joker” have all crowned films with 11 Oscar nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman”, Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon” a Time … in Hollywood ”and Sam Mendes’ World War I story“ 1917 ”were just behind with 10 nods each.

These four were among the nine films nominated for the best picture

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards. The others

were: “Parasite”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “Jojo Rabbit” and

“Ford vs. Ferrari.”

While “Joker” should do well on Monday, the academy is

overwhelming support for a film that was anything but a critical favorite

was unexpected. The film’s nominations included Best Actor for Joaquin

Phoenix and best director for Phillips.

The results for “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “1917” were almost as good.

The 10 nominations for “The Irishman” were best for a Netflix

Film after “Roma” last year. Scorsese (a one time winner) was

Nominated for Best Director for the ninth time. The film also won nods

for Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and his de-aging special effects.

“1917” continued its Golden Globes victory and strong opening weekend at the box office

Nominations not only for his technical performance

Directed and Roger Deakins’ cinematography), but for the best screenplay,

also.

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” was also shortly nominated

any expected category, including Tarantino for directing and

Screenplay, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best supporting actor

for Brad Pitt.

For the 87th time, the academy selected only male directors

despite a year in which women made historical profits behind the camera. The

the most likely candidate was Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), who

Last woman to be nominated for “Lady Bird” two years ago

these men, ”said Issa Rae, who introduced the nominees next to John

Cho.

There were a few surprises. Avkwafina who was ready to do justice

the second asian-american nominated for best actress (the first, 1936)

The candidate Merle Oberon, who hid her South Asian heritage, was not nominated

for her celebrated leading role in “The Farewell”. Also overlooked

was “Frozen 2”, the highest earning animated film ever; Beyoncé, for

her “Lion King” song; or the successful documentary “Apollo 11.”

The most striking is Jennifer Lopez, who was long considered a supporting actress

Leader for her appearance in “Hustlers” was also denied to her

first Oscar nomination.

These oversights have left the Oscars with their least diversified area ever since

The impact of #OscarsSoWhite prompted the film academy to diversify its activities

Membership. The only actress nominated was Cynthia Erivo, who

British actress, for her Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”.

The other nominees for best actress are: Scarlett Johansson,

“Marriage story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron,

“Bomb”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

The nominees for the best actor are: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”;

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver,

“Marriage story”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”; Joaquin Phoenix,

“Joker.”

The nominees for the best supporting actress are: Kathy Bates, “Richard

Jewel “; Laura Dern, “Marriage History”; Scarlett Johansson: Jojo

Bunny “; Florence Pugh,” Little Women “; Margot Robbie,” Bomb. “

The Best Supporting Actor nominees are: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful

Day in the neighborhood ”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Brad Pitt,

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino,

“The Irishman”.

The nominees for the best international film are: “Corpus Christi”

Poland; “Honeyland”, North Macedonia; “Les Miserables”, France; “Pain

and fame ”, Spain; “Parasite”, South Korea.

The best nominees for the director are: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes,

“1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman;”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

The nominees for the documentary are: “American Factory”; “The cave”; “The Edge of Democracy”; “For Sama”; “Honey country.”

The nominees for the best animated feature film: “How to train a kite:

The hidden world ”; “Toy Story 4”; “I lost my body”; “Klaus”; “Missing

Shortcut.”

This year’s nominees will be without hosts for the second time in a row.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. ABC will broadcast the program again, the number of viewers of which rose last year by 12% to 29.6 million

