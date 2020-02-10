Advertisement

The Academy Awards are one of the largest and most anticipated ceremonies of the year that distinguish cinema worldwide. The 92nd edition of the academy celebrated outstanding achievements and was spoiled for choice last year with some brilliant performances. By Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Renee Zellwegger in Judy, and many more, Oscars 2020 today celebrated some of the best performances of 2019 in a ceremony.

There were many important moderators and the big winners on the stage. There were appearances by Idina Menzel, Billie Eillish, Elton John and a surprise act by Eminem. Music, cinema and some tough speeches make the 92nd Academy Awards a good show.

Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s winners.



best picture

parasite

Advertisement

Best actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Music (original song)

“(I will love myself again” by Rocketman

Music (original score)

joker

International feature film

South Korea, parasite

Make-up and hair styling

bomb

Visual effects

1917

Best film editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

Best camera

Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mix

1917

Best sound editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern, marriage history

Documentary short feature film

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

documentary

American factory

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran, little women

Best production design

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Live Action Short Film

The neighboring window

Well-adapted script

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Animated short film

hair love

Animated feature film

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Advertisement