The Academy Awards are one of the largest and most anticipated ceremonies of the year that distinguish cinema worldwide. The 92nd edition of the academy celebrated outstanding achievements and was spoiled for choice last year with some brilliant performances. By Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Renee Zellwegger in Judy, and many more, Oscars 2020 today celebrated some of the best performances of 2019 in a ceremony.
There were many important moderators and the big winners on the stage. There were appearances by Idina Menzel, Billie Eillish, Elton John and a surprise act by Eminem. Music, cinema and some tough speeches make the 92nd Academy Awards a good show.
Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s winners.
best picture
parasite
Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Music (original song)
“(I will love myself again” by Rocketman
Music (original score)
joker
International feature film
South Korea, parasite
Make-up and hair styling
bomb
Visual effects
1917
Best film editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
Best camera
Roger Deakins, 1917
Best sound mix
1917
Best sound editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The best supporting actress
Laura Dern, marriage history
Documentary short feature film
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
documentary
American factory
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, little women
Best production design
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Live Action Short Film
The neighboring window
Well-adapted script
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best original screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Animated short film
hair love
Animated feature film
Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood