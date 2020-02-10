Advertisement

The Academy Awards are one of the largest and most anticipated ceremonies of the year that distinguish cinema worldwide. The 92nd edition of the academy celebrated outstanding achievements and was spoiled for choice last year with some brilliant performances. By Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Renee Zellwegger in Judy, and many more, Oscars 2020 today celebrated some of the best performances of 2019 in a ceremony.

There were many important moderators and the big winners on the stage. There were appearances by Idina Menzel, Billie Eillish, Elton John and a surprise act by Eminem. Music, cinema and some tough speeches make the 92nd Academy Awards a good show.

Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s winners.

best picture
parasite

Advertisement

Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director
Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Music (original song)
“(I will love myself again” by Rocketman

Music (original score)
joker

International feature film
South Korea, parasite

Make-up and hair styling
bomb

Visual effects
1917

Best film editing
Ford vs. Ferrari

Best camera
Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mix
1917

Best sound editing
Ford vs. Ferrari

The best supporting actress
Laura Dern, marriage history

Documentary short feature film
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

documentary
American factory

Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, little women

Best production design
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Live Action Short Film
The neighboring window

Well-adapted script
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Animated short film
hair love

Animated feature film
Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here