Advertisement

Natalie Portman made a real fashion statement on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards when she wore a cape over her dress that was embroidered with the names of women who directed it last year and was insulted for this year’s ceremony. Natalie’s dress and cape are from Dior.

The names of the directors on the dress are: Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Nice Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) Alma Har ‘ el (Honey Boy), Celine Sciamma (portrait of a burning lady) and Mati Diop (Atlantics) reported Variety.

READ ALSO: From Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn to Angelina Jolie – The Best in Fashion, ranked

Advertisement

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who weren’t recognized for their incredible work this year,” she said.

For the second time in a row, directors did not make it into the director’s category at the Academy Awards. When the nominees were announced last month, many people criticized this.

This is not the first time that Portman has made such a statement at an awards ceremony.

SEE ALSO: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion, in pictures

In 2018, the actor made a comment at the Best Director Award ceremony, saying, “Here are all male nominees,” before announcing the names.

When the nomination list for the 92nd Academy Awards was announced, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had to face a backlash because it had not nominated any female directors this year.

However, this is not the first time a director has been rejected, as only five women have been nominated for Best Director in Oscars history.

Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

(

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

)

Only one woman – Kathryn Bigelow for the Hurt Locker – managed to win the award at the ceremony.

Bong Joon Ho (parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) were nominated for Best Director.

Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker tops the nomination list with 11 places, while Netflix’ drama The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time” each received ten nominations in Hollywood.

Sam Mendes’ war drama 1917 has ten nominations, while Noah Baumbach’s divorce saga Marriage Story has seven nominations.

The South Korean film Parasite received six nominations: Best Film, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Editing.

Hollywood’s biggest awards are presented for the second year in a row without hosting at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

– with input from ANI and IANS

Follow other articles on Facebook and Twitter

Advertisement