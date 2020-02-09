Advertisement

“Parasite” is the first non-English language film to achieve the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s masterly crafty class satire was awarded the best director, best international film and best screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

In a year marked by epochs – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the film academy instead went to South Korea to reward a contemporary and troubling portrait of social inequality in “Parasite”.

The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category.

“Parasite” producers Kwak Sin-ae (L) and Bong Joon-ho (R) take the award for best picture for “Parasite” during the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California , opposite.

Getty

Several standing ovations greeted bongs with multiple victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, asking the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly appointed best director again, Bong greeted his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and finally said: “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

After the Dolby Theater emptied, the “Parasite” team still stayed on stage and sucked everything in.

The victory for “Parasite”, which commemorated the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago, came in a year when many criticized the lack of diversity of the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for “Parasite” allowed Hollywood to flip the screenplay and signal another kind of progress.

The film academy thus averted another event in which Netflix was again denied the first best picture statuette despite two competitors in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” and a large-scale price campaign.

