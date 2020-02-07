Advertisement

In 2008, Joaquin Phoenix pretended to leave Hollywood. It was a Charade exit, part of his fake documentary “I’m Still Here”. On Sunday at the Oscars, Phoenix faces Hollywood’s highest honor.

The 45-year-old is nominated for the best actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in “Joker”.

The nomination is the fourth that the Academy has awarded to Phoenix. Two previous awards in the lead roles category were awarded for “The Master” (2012) and “Walk the Line” (2005). His first nomination as a supporting actor was for “Gladiator” (2005). Phoenix has never won an Oscar.

In January, 60-minute correspondent Anderson Cooper introduced the often-hostile actor. In an unaired video, Phoenix shows that awards were not part of his upbringing.

“I have no experience with the idea of ​​trophies, or the idea of ​​them represents your success,” Phoenix told Cooper. “It was never part of my life.”

What was possibly missing in his childhood became a synonym for Phoenix in 2020. Last month, the actor received a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award. At both ceremonies, his passionate speeches went viral.

