In 2008, Joaquin Phoenix pretended to leave Hollywood. A charade exit, part of his fake documentary “I’m Still Here”. On Sunday at the Oscars, he won Hollywood’s highest award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the 45-year-old his first Oscar for portraying Arthur Fleck in Joker.

It was Phoenix’s fourth nomination. Previously, he was recognized in the lead roles for “The Master” (2012) and “Walk the Line” (2005). His first nomination as a supporting actor was for “Gladiator” (2005).

In January, 60-minute correspondent Anderson Cooper introduced the often-hostile actor. In an unaired video, Phoenix shows that awards were not part of his upbringing.

“I have no experience with the idea of ​​trophies, or the idea of ​​them represents your success,” said Phoenix. “It was never part of my life.”

What was possibly missing in his childhood became a synonym for Phoenix in 2020. Last month, the 45-year-old was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the British Academy Film Awards and now at the Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best actor performance in a leading role for “Joker” at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello

