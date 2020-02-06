Advertisement

Oscar Isaac is damn close to closing the door of this distant galaxy – a clear indication that he will never play Poe Dameron again … Disney “Overlords” are damned.

The Star Wars actor was in New York before The Mercer when he told us that “probably not” he would return to his role as commander in the Starfighter Corps of Resistance … and his tone sounded even clearer.

Oscar hasn’t really done anything since the last film’s release in the third trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, to ingratiate himself with Disney, the owner of the legendary film franchise.

He came out shortly afterwards and said “Disney Overlords were not ready” to investigate a “current thinking love story” between his Poe character and the character played by Finn John Boyega … despite the claim that he tried to push things in that direction.

Many fans saw Isaac’s comments as a sign that he was dealing with “Star Wars” and based on what he told us … their suspicions seem to be borne out.

Of course Boyega had some rough moments with the mouse house too – loses his ‘Skywalker’ script and then that Pipe laying comment,

