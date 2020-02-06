Advertisement

And now the end is near – and so we are facing our final match with Oscar predictions for 2020. On Sunday, February 9, the shortest Academy Award season in the recent recollection ends and a new round of winners is announced. Although many of those victors seem predestined – it would require an act of God, or perhaps Cynthia Erivo, for the four acting categories to deviate from conventional wisdom – there is still room for a few surprises, especially when it comes to the top category of the night. So: can Parasite write history as the first non-English-language film to win the best photo? Will safer option 1917 prevail, or even a dark horse like Jojo Rabbit?

Everything is revealed when the hospitable 92nd annual Academy Award ceremony is held at the Dolby Theater. Until then, Vanity Fair’s Oscar experts have worked together to predict who we think we will win in all 24 categories. Study, enter your own interactive mood and come back to VanityFair.com Sunday night for a wall-to-wall Oscar report – and consider making a bookmark to this page so that you know how well we have read the tea leaves.

Best photo

1917

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

In a field with the best image dominated by daring twists and turns over nostalgia, from the self-vague gloom of The Irishman to the joy of the Once Upon a Time timeline … in Hollywood, to the aggressively clever cheek of Jojo Rabbit, the is the relentlessly uncomplicated 1917 that seems to be destined to win honors at Oscar night. That does not mean Sam MendesThe WWI drama is not inventive or daring. The “single-take” conceit gives the public the feeling that they are in the trenches and waging a spectacular hellish war for the future of civilization. That combination of technical blindness and moral clarity is probably irresistible to voters. If the Academy surprises us, Bong Joon Ho’s equally blinding but ethically more delicate – and not remotely nostalgic – parasite is the most likely upset threat. —Mike Hogan

Dear director

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

SAM MENDES, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

It is tempting to propose a split between best director and best photo with which both 1917 and Parasite could take home important prizes – but it is also impossible to say how that split could happen, especially after Sam Mendes Took the DGA figurine home. At the moment, a Parasite shocker seems much more likely on the best photo, so Mendes can follow in the footsteps of recent winners of the best director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, Ang Lee, and Alfonso Cuarón by being rewarded for the breathtaking technical performance of his film. All three directors lost the best image. Could it be the same for Mendes? —Katey Rich

Dear actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER, JUDY

After winning the Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG awards for her powerhouse performance in Judy, Renée Zellweger is considered the clear leader of the best actress. Although there is an external opportunity that is Scarlett Johansson (which drew hearts in the Wedding Story) or Charlize Theron (that creepy channeled Megyn Kelly in Bombshell) can have a shocking effect, Olivia Colman– upset, the role of Zellweger as Judy Garland in the late career seems like it was specially designed for Oscar potential. The Academy historically loves actors who play real people – see: Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich, Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, Meryl Streep such as Margaret Thatcher, etc. – and Zellweger played one of Hollywood’s own icons. And while Zellweger’s competition turned into great performances, they usually shared top billing with at least one other actor. In the meantime, Judy van Zellweger became the focal point for singing alone, suffering and charm. —Julie Miller

BEST ACTOR

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

