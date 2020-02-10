Advertisement

Chennai: Chennai cinema-goers were stunned to see Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite, which was strikingly similar to a 1999 Tamil film.

The film Minsara Kanna, directed by K.S. Ravikumar with Vijay and Monica Castelino is about a young man, Kanan (Vijay), who falls in love with the younger sister Ishwariya (Monica Castelino) of a caring millionaire when he meets her in Germany.

When they return to India, he decides to pose as a bodyguard and is hired by their millionaire sister. His brother and sister are also determined to keep an eye on the family and advance their brother’s agenda. You will be hired as a servant or cook.

Parasite has the same subject of “proxy infiltration”. In Korean film, a poor family of four employ a rich upper-class family: the son is hired as a tutor, the sister as an art therapist, the father as a driver and the mother as a housekeeper.

However, the similarities between the two films end there.

While Minsara Kanna Kanan and Ishwarya, who both come from rich families, eventually merge, a twist in Parasite’s story reveals the profound class differences that plague society in the era of capitalism.

What Vijay fans say

Vijay fans, convinced that Joon-Ho borrowed Minsara Kanna’s concept, went to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Also make it clear to me that Minsara Kanna (Vijay Padam) is the same act / action as Parasite … just a few twists and turns. #Aarootales

– Aarti 🐾 (@talesfromaaroo), February 10, 2020

Minsara Kanna = parasite 😌😋

– Parasite (@ _twitz99) February 10, 2020

Parasite is inspired by Minsara Kanna. Right?

– Vinodh (@Vinodh_V) December 12, 2019

But not everyone agrees.

“This cannot be used to claim that the concept of anchored parasite was inspired by a Tamil film,” said Maathevan, a film critic at Galata.com.

“There is parallel thinking in the world and it is not surprising that such ideas are received by different people without them likely to see each other.”

