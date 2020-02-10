Advertisement

Although Apple offered a free solution for a variety of MacBooks and the new MacBook Pro 16 “offers the more stable Magic Keyboard scissor mechanism design, last night’s Oscar winner for Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi decided to scold Apple’s MacBook keyboard ( Butterfly key type) and even mentioned that he suffered an injury from using the keyboard.

When a reporter asked him what the authors should ask producers to do, he replied, “Apple needs to fix these keyboards. They are no longer writable. They have gotten worse. That makes me go back to PCs.” back “It is much better on PCs.”

Many tech writers have been complaining about the butterfly keyboards for years, so it’s not inappropriate to hear from a frustrated, angry screenwriter. And yet it may be the cynic in me, but the timing and its entire script message sounded more like an upcoming ad for a PC notebook.

Time will tell whether Waititi’s comment was genuine or not. In the short term, it was definitely a disadvantage for Apple’s reputation that it took so long to address the problem.

