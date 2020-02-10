Advertisement

When director Taika Waititi entered the Oscar stage on Sunday evening to accept his Academy Award for the best adapted scenario for ‘Jojo Rabbit’, he did more than just accept the honor.

The 44-year-old, who became the first indigenous New Zealander to win an Oscar, made sure that he used his stage time to draw attention to indigenous communities that often fall outside the regular prizes.

“I dedicate this to all indigenous children in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” Waititi said. “We are the original storytellers and we can also make it here.”

He ended his acceptance speech with the Māori expression “kia ora,” meaning “be safe,” CNN reports.

Waititi, whose father is Te Whānau-ā-Apanui iwi, has been using his power in Hollywood for some time to raise awareness among indigenous groups. In 2016, while Waititi directed ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, he brought his cast and crew to a ‘land recognition’ ceremony in Australia. The ceremony was a way for the Bundjalung people to give their blessing for the film being filmed on their land, Slate reported.

The Waititi values ​​were passed on to the Oscars for the second time on Sunday evening by paying tribute to the country where the ceremony takes place while the Academy’s honorary prizes are introduced on stage.

“The Academy would like to acknowledge that we have gathered tonight in the ancestral lands of the Tongva, the Tataviam and the Chumash. We recognize them as the first peoples of this country where the film community lives and works, “he said.

Recognizing ceremonial land has become more popular in the film world in recent years. Both Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival have begun to deal with the history of their country with every award ceremony.

Taika Waititi presents at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: ABC / Craig Sjodin

