Taika Waititi has some words for Apple’s MacBook keyboard.

After receiving his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, the film’s author-director-producer star was asked how he would like to see the Writers Guild of America (WGA) speak in their next round of talks with the producers.

“Apple has to fix these keyboards. It is impossible to write about it, ”Waititi replied with little hesitation. “They have gotten worse – I want to go back to PCs because (with) PC keyboards, finger rebound is much better (…). These Apple keyboards are appalling.”

At the #Oscars behind the scenes, Taika Waititi asks Apple’s WGA to type the MacBook keyboard more easily. pic.twitter.com/mpwSFDPplO

– IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 10, 2020

Waititi also mentioned that he had shoulder and tendon problems that made writing with the MacBook difficult. “We just have to fix the keyboards. The WGA has to intervene and actually do something,” Waititi concluded.

Waititi is not only a productive director, but also often writes screenplays for his films, which is why he is certainly experienced in writing over long periods.

Still, he was undoubtedly not entirely serious about blowing up Apple because he was known for his disrespect. Waititi is actually working with Apple to write and lead the pilot for the technology giant’s Terry TV’s Time Bandits Apple TV + adaptation. In addition, he apparently tried – at least in part – to humorously avoid a politically charged question about the WGA.

Waititi’s comments, however, often criticize the MacBook keyboard. The Apple laptops used the butterfly keyboard for years, which often did not respond due to problems with stuck parts and the keycap. The company’s latest MacBook Pro, launched last vacation, features the standard scissor switch keyboard. However, this does not help with older models.

Photo credits: The Academy

