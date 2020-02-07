Advertisement

The Oscars are not particularly known for their unpredictability. The prizes for the best actor and actress usually go to men who play heroes and women who play victims. The best supporting actor and actress usually go to revered artists who, according to the perception of the Academy, will win. Winners with the best photos are usually attractive for consensus favorites rather than bold, envelope films.

Except of course if the opposite is true. When Olivia ColmanDaffy Queen Anne beats Glenn CloseRestrained woman – in a film that is literally called the woman! – for the best actress. When softly spoken Mark Rylance triumphs over Rocky Balboa itself. When – well, do you remember Moonlight and La La Land?

So, in the spirit of Envelopegate, we have decided to take a closer look at this year’s nominees to determine the most intriguing possibilities of the 92nd Academy Awards. Could take a few long time Susan Luccis finally clinch their own? Can a new EGOT be crowned? Could Brad Pitt jerk off his beautiful face to reveal that he has been Bruce Vilanch all this time? It’s the Oscars, honey! Everything is possible!

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were able to win his Oscars

Gerwig has been nominated in the adapted scenario category for her masterly image of Little Women. Baumbach has been nominated in the original scenario category for his moving, divorce-focused marriage story. Although at least a dozen couples in Oscar’s history were nominated in the same year, Frances McDormand and Joel Coen seems to be the only duo that has ever achieved double wins. Will Baumbach and Gerwig change that? Probably not. But at least they write a Barbie movie!

Cynthia Erivo could become the youngest and fastest person of EGOT

A double nominee, both for the best actress in Harriet and her original song “Stand Up” from the same film, Erivo has two chances to win her first Oscar and immediately dive into the history books. An EGOT – that is, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – is a tough thing for anyone to get out of, but Erivo has already eliminated three of the four: a Tony for her starry turn in The Color Purple, a Grammy for the cast recording album and a Daytime Emmy for performing songs from the musical in the Today show. (Yes, the performance was really good enough to earn it all.) A win for Harriet would make Erivo the youngest EGOT winner, at 33, as well as the fastest person to win all four prizes; is the current holder of both records Robert Lopez cowriter from The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, and eternal earwig “Let It Go,” among others. He has also been nominated for a Frozen II song this year. But even if Erivo beats him, he has one record for himself: the only person who has ever doubled EGOT and won all four prizes twice.

Scarlett Johansson could become the first performer to win two acting Oscars in the same year

In her very first year as an Oscar nominated, Johansson – nominated as best actress for Marriage Story and supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit – joined an exclusive club: the list of artists who were twice nominated in the acting categories at the same Oscar ceremony. Only 11 others have succeeded in delivering the same performance – and seven of them, including Jamie Foxx and Jessica Lange, have won one of the categories in which they have been nominated. But nobody has ever succeeded in winning both a lead actor and a supporting actor prize in the same year. There is of course very little chance that Johansson will do the same; her wedding story costar Laura Dern and Judy’s Renée Zellweger seem to have their respective categories locked. If she succeeded, Johansson would immediately write history – and probably make many people on the internet very angry.

The Obamas could accept an Oscar

Ronald Reagan won the presidency but no Oscar. Al Gore did the opposite. (Well, a little.) Now another politician can be the first to do both: one Barack Obama producer of nominated American Factory. In fact, it seems fairly likely that Obama and FLOTUS are emeritus Michelle comes out as the victor on Sunday evening: their film is the leader in its category, at least in part because of the dynamic duo mentioned by the producers. What would be really crazy would be if the Obamas actually showed up for the ceremony and delivered a tearing acceptance speech. Unfortunately, that is only a very, very remote option, according to factory directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.

Diane Warren could break her losing line

The songwriter has been nominated for 11 Oscars, for great songs (“I don’t want to miss anything”, “How Do I Live”) and, well, less (“Til It Happens to You”) – Sorry, Little monsters). This year she is busy again with “I am with you”, the Christian drama breakthrough. To be clear, it is not a particularly big hit and it comes from a film with a fairly limited cultural footprint. But unlike in previous years, when Warren lost to “My Heart Will Go On” and “Shallow,” there is no mega hit or even a movie that represents a nominee for the best photo in the race with the original song. The odds are probably in favor of Elton John and Bernie Taupin, the old co-workers whose friendship is central to Rocketman and who also wrote the final song of the film. But Warren must finally break through this losing series, and in a weak year, why not now?

Thomas Newman can break through his losing series

Do you think Diane Warren’s 11-nomination losing streak is wild? Try Thomas Newman, the composer for everything, from The Shawshank Redemption to WALL-E, who has been incredibly nominated 15 times without victories. He has an extremely good chance of breaking this series as a nominee for 1917, which is both a pioneer in the field of the best image and the kind of enormous technical achievement that you can imagine that voters admire so much that they simply tick it in each category. (Plus, it’s a good score!) Newman’s victory would mean winning his cousin Randy Newman which is nice when you imagine a Hollywood family feud that the Newmans swear does not exist. But it would also mean a long-awaited recognition for a composer whose work has defined many of the greatest films of the past twenty years. The last time he was nominated for a nominee for the best photo directed by Sam Mendes it was for American Beauty. Newman’s score for the film became so iconic that it was essential for every American Beauty joke for years, although he lost the Oscar to The Red Violin, a dramatic piece with a score of John Corigliano. This year a chance to make it right.

In the absence, Parasite’s could steal thunder

After 91 ceremonies where South Korean films were not recognized by the Academy – incredible but true! –2020 increased the drought, thanks Bong Joon Ho‘S instant classic, Parasite, yes, but also thanks to In the Absence, a moving and moving film about a catastrophic ferry disaster nominated in the short documentary category. Depending on the order in which the Oscars are revealed on Sunday, In the Absence could win its category before Parasite has a chance to win in one of the six categories in which it is nominated. It would be a bit of a historical footnote, because In the Absence would not prevent Parasite from being the first South Korean function to win.

Billie Eilish could pull a Fiona apple

Not a potentially surprising winner, but a potentially surprising execution: the new Grammy-beaten Eilish is ready to do … something at the Oscars. She will most likely sing something sad and sweet while the In Memoriam montage is playing. Maybe she is debuting her new James Bond theme for No Time to Die instead. Or maybe – just maybe! – the green-haired teenage sensation will interrupt her previously planned number to declare the world nonsense in a whispering, medicinal, Gen Z way. Look, it can happen.

Florence Pugh could win a supporting role

She would place the Oscar next to the shape of her beautiful little feet, the best in her family!

Brad Pitt could accept his Oscar alongside his joker

We are not saying that Hollywood’s main golden god has overheard a professional speech writer or writers to compile his viral acceptances this year – but we don’t say that. If Pitt did get a little help, wouldn’t it look like him if he recognized that on the Oscar stage? Withdrawing the curtain from your movie star support team: it’s the new one-armed push-up.

