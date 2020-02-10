Advertisement

They did it. They really did it. And to judge by the surprised roar of joy when Jane Fonda paused, took the moment at the end of three and a half hours and announced that Parasite had won the best photo, they could hardly believe it themselves.

And so ended an Oscar season that began in a paroxism of frustration, over a series of nominations that seemed to be a step back for inclusiveness, with a milestone moment: the first film in the foreign language that won the best image in Oscar history , was also the biggest winner of the night, who won prizes for the best director and the best original screenplay, as well as the newly appointed best international feature. Salvation Bong Joon Ho, the first man to walk away with four statuettes in one night since Walt Disney did it 66 years ago.

Every year the Oscars writes a new chapter in the tense relationship between what the Academy Awards could be and what they seem to arrange so often. When this year’s show started, that fear and fear seemed exactly on the surface. Janelle Monae came out to lead a production number that was dangerously close to pulling the entire company into the realm of vintage 80s camp (were those dancing … Jokers? And WWI doughboys?) before announcing itself as a black queer artist and the ceremony firmly broke in 2020 For much of the generally lively show, the Oscars seemed furiously in conflict with … the Oscars. We are not the bad Academy that left out all those people, the producers seemed to say, we are the good Academy that is angry with the bad Academy, just like you!

In the beginning what unfolded felt a little insistent, a little needy, a little I would have voted for Obama for the third time if I could. Chris Rock and Steve Martin shouted Eddie Murphy, not nominated for Dolemite Is My Name. The Frozen II song was performed by Idina Menzel and a number of women who sang synchronized versions for release in other countries. It all started to feel like the rest of the show was carefully designed to make up for the final winners.

Whether that was true or not, it was ultimately unnecessary; Oscar voters, mocked as often as a thoughtless, culturally slow monolith, presented a series of tributes that, remarkably enough, allowed the Academy to be true to itself and to its ambitions. True to itself because the list reflected enthusiasm spread over a series of hugely varied films; of the nine films that received the best photo nominations, eight – all except The Irishman – walked away with at least one frame, and even that film did not let go completely. At a time that would have been seen as the highlight of the evening if it had not been replenished gloriously 30 minutes later, Bong Joon Ho, after a standing ovation for his best director win, generated a second standing ovation in the mid-speech for Martin Scorsese. The spontaneous outburst of admiration for a director whose passion and advocacy for films made outside of America was unparalleled was the kind of moment that will be rewarded many, many times on YouTube: a cross-cultural, generation-like greeting that reminds you that the Oscars, although sometimes stodgy, are also respectful. At their best, they respect film history while writing the next chapter.

Was this the Oscars at its best? Not quite. The systemic inequalities that underlie the lack of nominations for women – and especially this year, people of color – were not a mirage that disappeared due to Parasite’s victories. But as the night progressed, the winners were collectively a reminder that inclusiveness can continue on many fronts. The winners of the best short animation film say that their film Hair Love was made “to normalize black hair.” Taika Waititi, The best-adapted scenario winner from Jojo Rabbit, dedicated his victory to indigenous children – “we are the original storytellers,” he said. Women went home with prizes for the best production design (for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the best costume design (for Little Women), the best original score for the first time in 22 years (for Joker), the best documentary function and the best short documentary. A nice choice to have Sigourney Weaver, Gal Gadot, and Brie Larson present together was a nod to steps forward made in the most popular genre in film. Zack Gottsagen, the star of The Peanut Butter Falcon, became the first Down syndrome actor to award a prize with his costar Shia LaBeouf in support by his side.

