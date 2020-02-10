Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

Because ATTENTION MUST BE PAID, PEASANTS. The king AND the queen of the ball has arrived.

The dress is inspired by and uses motifs that can be found in the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace, of course. It would be very much like Mr. Porter seems to deliberately choose such a dress to strengthen his bona fide loyalty and relationship with real royalties. THE CATEGORY IS … ROYAL REALNESS. And that is all great and we think we are completely in love with the body. But the skirt is quite ugly, just like the shoes. This is a really daring and unforgettable look and, as always, we support Billy’s mission and the way he carries it out. But he is almost always at his best when his groundbreaking, paradigm-shattering style choices remain on the fashion side of the line, as opposed to what is on the other side: spectacle.

The Cupola Room is one of #KensingtonPalace’s most lavishly decorated rooms and was the vision of early C18th artist William Kent. Here you can see the Roman detail that inspired the spectacular dress by @ gilesgilesgiles that @theebillyporter wore at last night’s #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/jAdKIOLiiB

– Historical royal palaces (@HRP_palaces) 10 February 2020

Style credits:

– Customization Giles Deacon Couture“Cupola” dress with a golden metal feather top and printed skirt

– Atelier Swarovski Jewelery

– Customization Jimmy Choo Platform boots

Stylized by Sam Ratelle | Care by Anna Bernabe

(Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, INSTARImages, JENNIFER GRAYLOCK / INSTARimages.com, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages)

