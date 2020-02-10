Advertisement

The night was from Bong Joon Ho and last but not least. During the Academy Awards on Sunday evening, the South Korean filmmaker won the prize for best director, which upset prognoses that thought the prize for 1917 would go to _Sam Mendes. The prize was Bong’s third win of the night, after a best original scenario win (which he shared with co-writer Han Jin Won) and best international function.

“After winning the best international position, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax,” Bong joked, looking sincerely shocked at this third statue. He alternated English and Korean in his speech, partially translated by Sharon Choi, are translators in the course of the prize season. In the category, Bong was nominated against Mendes, Quentin Tarantino, Taika Waititiand Martin Scorsese, who paused to thank Bong personally.

“When I was young and studying film, there was a saying that I cut my heart:” The most personal is the most creative. “That quote comes from the great Martin Scorsese,” Bong said. Scorsese was impressed by the mention, Bong applauded while the audience gave them both a standing ovation.

Bong then celebrated his fellow nominees, including close friend Tarantino, who “always put my films on his list.”

“If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw … and share it with you,” Bong said of his figurine, as if he saw it in different pieces, in the Mean Girls style.

Bong received his prize from Spike Lee. As they walked off the stage together, he told the Oscar winner that he was actually working on the subtitles for Jungle Fever, the 1991 film from the Brooklyn director. “He told me he did the subtitles for it!” Lee told Vanity Fair, adding that Bong said the film also taught him a valuable linguistic lesson: “He said he learned to curse like that,” Lee said laughing.

