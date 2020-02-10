Advertisement

Since Brad PittThe victory at the Golden Globes led to a speech with a joke focused on his costar Leonardo DiCaprio, everyone wanted to know: who writes those hilarious speeches? He remained largely a mother on the subject until Sunday evening, even when his speeches began to get a royal smile. The speeches have been an unexpected pleasure this prize season, full of deadpan punching lines and crazy humor. “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part – a man who gets high, takes off his shirt and can’t get along with his wife. It was a big piece,” he joked about his role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood at the SAG Awards. “I have to add this to my Tinder profile.”

But behind the scenes after his first acting Oscar wins for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth, he admitted a little help, but said the words come from him. “I know it sounds antithetic to the profession I have chosen, but [public speeches are not necessarily my thing,” he said in the press room at the Dolby Theater, as reported by Vanity Fair’s Joy Press that backstage is stationed. “Historically I have always been careful with speeches – they make me nervous. This round I thought, I’m really going to put some work into it … I certainly write them. I have some funny friends who help me laugh, but it must come from my heart. “

Sunday’s speech began with an unexpected reference to Donald TrumpThe deposition penalty and John Bolton who was never called to testify during the hearings about charges despite potentially important revelations in his upcoming memoirs. “They said I only have 45 seconds here, that’s 45 seconds more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week. I think maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing, “he said on stage.

He explained his motivations behind the scenes. “I was really disappointed this week,” he said. “I think if gamesmanship does the right thing, I don’t think we should let it slip.”

He ended his speech with a shout out to the children he shared with Angelina Jolie but he said he wants to make sure they turn 18 before they join the family business. “I want them to follow their bliss,” he said.

When asked if he had the time of his life on his Oscar run, he sighed uncomfortably and added, “I hope I have another shit going on.” But he also admitted: “It has really been a special run. It is a community that I love and it really means a lot to me. I feel more responsibility than anything else – more than a victory round. I think it’s time is to disappear for a while and start making things again. “

