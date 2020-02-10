Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

Why Miss Brie? You shocked, surprised and delighted us. We don’t know for sure if we thought you had it in you.

Not that she’s a bit slow in the style department, although we don’t think she regards herself as a kind of fashionista. She has a very Scarlett Johansson-like ‘get-the-work-done’ approach to her red carpet and it has usually served her well, given her success. But this is unusually dramatic for her, and we think she looks great. We are not convinced of the hair and she is not a girl who should opt for sandals too much, but such details do not necessarily have to register with viewers at home when the overall effect is so dazzling.

Style credits:

– Customization Celine Hand beaded dress

– Bulgari Diamond earrings in white gold

Stylized by Samantha McMillen | Her through Bryce Scarlett | Makeup through Nina Park | Nails through Ashlie Johnson

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, INSTARImages, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages, Courtesy or Bulgari]

