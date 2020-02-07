Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

If we look over the awards ceremony of the nominated Charlize Theron, we can see how badly they represent the only assessment we made about her during the prize season. We kept saying, “Wow! She takes risks and tries to do something else! You never know what to expect with this one!” And although that generally applies to her non-formal appearance (as we recorded from the Palm) Springs Film Festival), her formal red carpet choices are somewhat close to her standard preferences, tending to the Hollywood Glam thing by using glitter, largely avoiding color (with notable exceptions), a little tasteful sexiness and to finish it off with light make-up – it’s body and glamor, served with elegance and self-control – that’s the Theron style in a nutshell.

Charlize Theron at Tom Ford at the Governors Awards

Charlize Theron at Christian Dior at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Charlize Theron in Christian Dior at the Golden Globes

Charlize Theron in Celine at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Charlize Theron in Givenchy at the Producers Guild Awards

Charlize Theron in Givenchy at the SAG Awards

Charlize Theron in Louis Vuitton at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Charlize Theron in Dior Couture at the BAFTA Awards

Our favorite is the regal Louis Vuitton, but the fact that she wore it at the Costume Designers Guild Awards is an indication that she regards this type of style as something to do on a fun evening when the pressure is off. It is not entirely out of reach for the possibility that she would wear a bold color on Oscar night, but as you can see, it is not a well that she often returns to. Yet we think she might go for it, just to stand out. However, she tends to fall back on a golden goddess style more often. We would say that she is very likely to go for body-con glitter, with a decent alternative chance that she could opt for sweeping drama and bold color instead. She is probably the one we are most looking forward to seeing what she wears.

Stylized by Leslie Fremar

(Photo credit: INSTARImages)

