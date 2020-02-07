Advertisement

This year’s harvest of Ologies seems to have either been “We have NO IDEA what it will wear” or “This is so consistent that it is virtually no problem.” Miss Cynthia definitely falls into the latter category. If we don’t get bold colors and big drama from her on Oscars night, we won’t just be disappointed, we’ll be shocked by our cores.

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Couture at the Governors Awards

Cynthia Erivo in Marc Jacobs at the premiere of “Harriet” in Los Angeles

Cynthia Erivo in Fendi Couture at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Cynthia Erivo at Schiaparelli Couture at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne at the Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo in the Brock Collection at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli Couture at the SAG Awards

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon

We rest our case. In addition to the unusual Thom Browne for the Golden Globes, Miss Woman has maintained her clear preference for print, color and greatness all around. It would be a great pity if she felt she had to be stopped on the Great Night. Go for it, Cynthia. Get yourself the biggest, loudest, most colorful dress you can grab and then hit that red carpet and throw some elbows.

Stylized by Cristina Ehrlich

