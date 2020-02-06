Advertisement

Posted on 6 February 2020

The Oscars ceremony is only a few hours away, meaning it’s time to start our annual tradition of examining the appearance of the actress nominees’ award season to get an idea of ​​how they might appear on the biggest night of Hollywood. It was a no-brainer to start with Miss Florence, because this is her first year on the merry-go-round. But it turned out to be an accidental choice to start things for a different reason: girlfriend is NOT difficult to figure out. She prefers colors in the red family, has a preference for ruffles, tends to opt for satin finishes and thinks her legs are one of her best assets.

Florence Pugh at the Governors Awards

Like this.

Florence Pugh in Valentino Couture at the New York Premiere ‘Little Women’

And also.

Florence Pugh in Prada at the Critics’ Choice Awards

This is one of her outliers, but it still has that retro feel that she prefers in her style.

Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Another outlier in form and style, but she still loves the pink hues and a combination of ruffles and sexy.

Florence Pugh in Monse at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon

She also tends to choose the off-beat or asymmetrical if she knows how to reach her other squares.

Florence Pugh at Dries Van Noten at the BAFTA Awards

Florence Pugh at Ulyana Sergeenko at BAFTAs Nominees Party

But there is no denial of her love for vintage romantic styles and the preference for styles with a Valentine theme. These things are really not great for predicting what people will wear on Oscar night, because for many of them appearing in something unexpected is part of the plan. Yet we would be shocked if her choice didn’t look a bit sexy and had more than ruffles. We just hope that she wears her hair down and manages to avoid her worst instincts.

