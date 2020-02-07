Advertisement

Posted on February 07, 2020

Our queen is due for an Oscar and dressing like she’s on the way to picking one up. She turned up the dials on red carpet efforts very early on and she’s continued to delight and confound us through awards season, never quite settling in one style, sometimes nailing it and sometimes going in a direction we’d have recommended against. We feel like we’ve been watching someone feel the way through a personal style and towards a statement about herself. The looks are all strong as hell. One through-line you can always count on, no matter what other choices she’s likely to make, Laura Dern almost always picks looks that are hard to look away from.

Laura Dern at the Gucci at the Venice Film Festival

Laura Dern at the Elie Saab at the New York Film Festival Premiere

Laura Dern in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Lauren Dern at Brandon Maxwell at the Governors Awards

Laura Dern at Emilia Wickstead at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Laura Dern at Stella McCartney at the SAG Awards

Laura Dern at Valentino Couture at the BAFTA Awards

She favors bold colors – especially rich greens, which look great on her, and a style or silhouette that either accentuates her shoulders or plays off them. She likes to project a certain amount of strength in her style and tends to stay far away from ruffles or frills. If it were up to us, we’d tell her to stick with Gucci, since the house’s current fixation on Boho Glam really suits her to a T.

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich

[Photo Credit: INSTARImages]

