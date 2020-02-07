Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

Miss Margot is in the middle of a whirlwind, with the success of Once Upon a Time in America, the nomination for Bombshell and the release of her comic book Birds of Prey. That sense of split focus is perhaps the reason why she has the fewest entries on this list. She has been everywhere for the past year, but we did not want to include her promotional work for OUATIH and BoP here; partly because it really is not part of her Oscar education and partly because the enormous difference between projects means that you get no idea of ​​her style. You don’t dress for your superhero movie in the same way as for your politically relevant movie with Oscar ace.

Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Awards

Perhaps this whirlwind of activity is the reason why her red carpets seemed so modest lately. This year she has had to do so much promotional work that she is worn out or acknowledges that she is about to do and keep things to prevent disasters.

Margot Robbie in Giambattista Valli Couture at the premiere of “Bombshell” in Los Angeles

This is probably the most interesting look she has worn throughout the year and it is quite conventional in many ways. She absolutely does not push envelopes.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Couture at the Golden Globes

But there are times when it feels like she doesn’t even want to be in the spotlight. We don’t know what it is, but some of these looks feel so hesitant to someone who has such a year.

Margot Robbie in Chanel at the SAG Awards

This was her other notable attempt to wear something interesting, but it is oddly off-brand for Chanel and it feels like the house’s attempt to do something with current prairie clothing and ruffle trends. Yet it stands out well in a sea of ​​mediocre choices. We would rather see her wear something like that on Oscar night. It’s ridiculous, but at least it’s not boring or modest.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Couture at the BAFTA Awards

Like this. We really hope that she recognizes the improbability of the big trophy and, instead of going back to the background, takes this moment of high critical and professional esteem and looks absolutely sickly. We take root for you, girl. Appear as the champion you are. Take it somewhere. Don’t do the prairie widow thing.

Stylized by Kate Young

[Photo credit: INSTARImages]

