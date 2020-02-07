Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

Dear ones, just in case you are catching up, we have returned to our annual tradition to spend the days before the Oscars trying to judge and predict what the actress nominees will wear. You can catch up with this year’s other entries here. And now on to the most predictable candidate of all – at least from a style perspective. We will even be silent for a moment and let you browse and see for yourself. We will keep our thoughts until the end.

Renée Zellweger in A.W.A.K.E. Mode at the Hollywood Film Awards

Renée Zellweger in Jason Wu at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala

Renée Zellweger in Giorgio Armani at the Golden Globes

Renée Zellweger in Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre at the National Board of Review Awards

Renée Zellweger in Tom Ford at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Renée Zellweger in Dior at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Renée Zellweger at Maison Margiela at the SAG Awards

Renée Zellweger in Prada at the BAFTA Awards

Annnd we are back and look really judgmental.

As we have noted many times during this award season, she likes what she likes and will not be talked about, but good sir, if you see it all set up like this, the rigid consistency – ponytail, clean face, tilted head, hands -on-hips, tuxedo elements, column skirt, stiletto pumps – really stands out. We think it’s safe to say, while reading the red carpet tea leaves, Miss Renee draws a glance, puts on her game face, hits the red carpet with a small sigh at herself, pose-pose-turn-pose, wave politely and call it a night. IT IS NOT IN IT. It’s working. And we really respect that. We’ve said this before about people like Michelle Pfeiffer, but it’s also a bit applicable to Renee: lady stars who became known before blogging, online media and social media – and brought some time out of the spotlight while those three platforms came into prominence – are often stunned, irritated or outright confused by the mania and frenzy that the modern red carpet is. She has spent a lot of time away from this kind of recognition and we absolutely agree with her if she gets annoyed at the idea that she is supposed to be a fashion model while enjoying the highest professional recognition she has enjoyed in decades.

HAVE SAID THAT, if she insists on a clean face, no earrings, and a rather subdued ensemble, WE BEGIN THAT YOU RENEW, please do not let your hair do anything other than a sloppy ponytail. PLEASE.

Stylized by Petra Flannery

