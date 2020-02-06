Advertisement

Posted on 6 February 2020

Advertisement

Building on our annual tradition of studying the style efforts of the actress nominees (Florence Pugh got the treatment here), Miss Saoirse is now entering the evaluation circle to hear our judgment. And it is the same as always: you never know which way it is going.

Saoirse Ronan in Emilia Wickstead at the Governors Awards

Will she show up at the Oscars in a gingham Gumby jumpsuit? Not likely – but again, it wasn’t likely that she would have appeared somewhere in one, and yet she’s here.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci at the New York Premiere ‘Little Women’

Will she serve our sexy Alien Nun reality on the red carpet of Oscars? We would never jeopardize our reputation by saying that it would not.

Saoirse Ronan in Galvan at the premiere of ‘Little Women’ in Paris

One thing we can predict? It will probably be a bit crazy and unusual.

Saoirse Ronan at Giambattista Valli at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party

She absolutely loves playing with her fashion and choosing styles, shapes or finishes that you hadn’t predicted for her. She doesn’t want to be generic.

Saoirse Ronan in Celine at the Golden Globes

Except when she wants to. Amid all the drama and craziness of an Oscars poledance, she is known for stepping out into something extremely classic and simple.

Saoirse Ronan in Erdem at the Critics’ Choice Awards

So really, the question comes down to this: is Saoirse Ronan going the crazy route on Oscar night? Will she choose wild shapes and textiles to make a memorable impression?

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci at the BAFTA Awards

Or will she project a quiet, serene, minimalist confidence as a nominee? We sum up our years of experience in discussing these issues to respond with WHO KNOWS THE HEL?

Stylized by Elizabeth Saltzman

(Photo credit: INSTARImages)

Advertisement