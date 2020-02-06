Advertisement

Posted on 6 February 2020

Miss Scarlett enjoys the distinction between two different acting Oscars for two very different roles, so it is not surprising that she has been there a LOT and that her fashion has sometimes been very different. Yet it is not difficult to find out where her preferences are.

Scarlett Johansson in Celine at the Venice Film Festival

In many ways, this is the typical Scar Jo look: a sexy, Marilyn Monroe-type dress with slender hair and heavy makeup. And we have been quite vocal throughout the awards season and think it is a terrible look.

Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta at the ‘Marriage Story’ premiere

She will occasionally play with print and go for things like flounces and ruffles to shake things up a bit.

Scarlett Johansson in Rodarte at the Toronto International Film Festival

She will also deal with metallics – but never as much as she should. This side dress, which is not great, tends to look fantastic in shimmering looks.

Scarlett Johansson in Christian Dior at the New York Film Festival Premiere

This feels like an outlier. She still has the straight hair and heavy face, but this kind of retro-classic style and silhouette are both unusual for her.

Scarlett Johansson in Celine at the Governors Awards

She is a bit more consistent when it comes to awards shows or film festivals, for which she chooses many standard dresses.

Scarlett Johansson in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Marriage Story’ Los Angeles Premiere

But for premieres, she tends to go a little crazy with things. If we really had to predict, we would say that these next two are pretty close to what you can expect from Oscars evening:

Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang at the Golden Globes

Scarlett Johansson in Armani Privé at the SAG Awards

Something that emphasizes the body in a fashionable way. It is her style lover and it is what she usually does for the more important occasions.

Our fear, however, is that she gives in to her worst instincts:

Scarlett Johansson in Atelier Versace at the BAFTA Awards

We don’t mind a lingering, sexy screen goddess-type dress, but she really doesn’t get any exuberance in fashion. She never knows what to do with it.

