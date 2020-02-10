Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

We have said two things in our predictions about how the actress’s nominees would go, one of which was very wrong, the other of which the first claims the wrong. Miss Cynthia? Please join the jury to illustrate our point. We said we’d be shocked if she didn’t show up for the Oscars in a striking color or wild print; possibly both.

This is why we have decided not to be shocked. First of all, this dress, although colorless and without a pattern, does not have the courage or even a bit of the weirdness that she likes in her own way. It’s just as eye-catching as most other style choices, showing that she doesn’t have to fall back on color or print to make you look at her. Secondly, one of the things we noticed during our prediction is that many actresses and stylists think that the utility of the Oscars is popping up in something surprising and unexpected. Doing what everyone assumes that you are going to do is not always the best approach.

Style credits:

– Versace workshop White dress with a graphic cut, asymmetrical bustier fully pleated by hand and a hand-embroidered Swarovski crystal skirt

– Piaget Jewelery

– Stuart WeitzmanNudist Hollywood platforms in white satin

Stylized by Jason Bolden | Her through Coree Moreno | Makeup through Terrell Mullin

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, Hahn Lionel / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com]

