Posted on 11 February 2020

The red carpet of Oscars has become very similar and safe in recent years, but at least a handful of ladies broke something outside the box. Sometimes it was the form, sometimes it was the style and sometimes it was just the feeling of daring, but none of the following options opted for simple elegance or princess fantasies. These ladies really went for it.

Billie Eilish in Chanel

We will harp about the nails, on the understanding that she is 17 and that we … are far from it, so we all just play the roles that we should play in life. We still love her because she gets the biggest and sometimes oldest houses in fashion to throw away the DNA of their brands just for the chance to dress her. As always, we don’t like this, but we respect it.

Black Chyna in Dona Matoshi

To the inevitable question “Wait, why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars?” Blac Chyna’s answer comes in dress form: “What difference does it make, bitches? I’m here and you can’t keep your eyes off of this.”

Julia Butters in Christian Siriano

We like this because it is very clearly and deliberately a formal red carpet style that can only be worn by a ten-year-old. There is no attempt to make her more refined or elegant and Christian has been wisely kept away from doing a strict princess fantasy. It usually doesn’t matter what we think here, because she clearly loves hell because of what she looks like and if ten-year-olds have to walk on the red carpet of Oscars, that’s exactly how they should feel.

Maya Rudolph in Valentino

We think we like this more in photos than on stage and on screen. The color is beautiful and we love its shape. We don’t love the sandals, but we love the hair, makeup and earrings. A total choice off the beaten track that nevertheless smells glamorous.

Salma Hayek in Gucci

She married the man who owns the most fashion, so what does a billionaire movie goddess do when she gets the chance to get everything out of the closet? She comes into goddess cosplay and challenges you to tell her she can’t do it. She should have trained an owl to sit on her shoulder or hire a baby to follow her with wings and a bow and arrow. She is a billionaire. Something like that should be easy for her.

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab Couture

The form is completely ridiculous, super-bearing and impractical like hell – and we are very grateful for that. However, the dingy color does nothing for the design. Imagine this in a bold, rich or bright color and it goes from a little crazy to a lot of fun.

Zazie Beetz in Thom Browne

We think it’s great that she didn’t adhere to the frock template and chose something stylish, as formal as it should be, and really fits her well. It is high-fashion and suitable for Oscars, helped by that beautiful necklace and some drama given by her beautiful hair. The only wah-wah note is the shoe choice. They are chic, but a bit incredible.

