Advertisement

although Taron Egerton‘S look at the English star in Rocketman did not get a nod for the Oscars, the real one Elton John took the trophy home for his original contribution to the film’s soundtrack. John, won in 1994 for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and his old collaborator Bernie Taupin were nominated for their new song composed for the John biopic Rocketman. After winning the Golden Globe last month, the two went to the favorites for the Oscar on Sunday – as they indicated during their acceptance speech, they had somehow never won a prize together, even after decades of collaboration.

Both winners thanked John’s husband, David Furnish, who was in the audience, and John thanked his friend and co-worker. “Thanks to Bernie, who has been constantly in my life. When I ruined it, when I was normal, you were always there for me, “he said.

Although none of the nominated songs were breakout hits, the category was a difficult category when it comes to name recognition. Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for “Stand Up” by Harriet, together with the 25-year-old composer Joshuah Brian Campbell, was also nominated for best actress for her role in the film. Husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez who were nominated for Frozen II, won the prize twice before, in 2013 for “Let It Go” from the original Frozen, and 2017 for Coco’s “Remember Me” (Lopez is also the youngest person to win two Emmies, Grammys , Oscars and Tonys – aka the double EGOT.)

Advertisement

Randy Newman who was nominated for Toy Story 4’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yway” and his score for Marriage Story, was nominated 22 times in total and won in 2001 for Monsters, Inc.’s “If I Didn’t Have You” * and 2010 for Toy Story 3’s “We Belong Together.” Newman played his Toy Story 4 song with a piano on stage, just a few weeks after canceling a tour after recovery from a hip operation took longer than expected. “Stand Up”, performed by This Is Us star Chrissy metz, draws songwriter Diane Warren‘S 11th non-profit nomination – “the most nominated woman who doesn’t win in the 92-year history of prizes,” she told E! ” Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet – and after a series of four-year nominations from 1997 to 2000, it has become a bit of a fan favorite. But a victory was not intended.

The winner was no surprise, but there were some interesting moments during the performances. Josh Gad, Frozen II’s Olaf, introduced the Idina Menzel performance of ‘Into the Unknown’, which was shown Aurora along with a few rules and harmonies of the women who sang the song in Japanese, Thai, German, Norwegian, Russian, Spanish, Catalan and Danish.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– A summary of the 2000 Oscars, when American Beauty won the roses

– Charlize Theron, Caitlyn Jenner and more kick-off Oscar week with Vanity Fair and Wallis Annenberg

– The eternal guts of Sally Field’s “you like me” speech

– 2000 Oscar red-carpet flashback: the styles and the many surprises

– Recalling the biggest roles of Brad Pitt, from Fight Club to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

– What the nominees wore for their first Oscars this year

– Four busy days en route to the Oscars with Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and more

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement