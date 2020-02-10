Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

We were about to stop this series of choices, ready to tear them all to pieces, but we will pause here and review them again. We now warn you: you have to make the last conversation about this.

It is so … satin. So … green blue.

Apart from our automatic nose wrinkles to those elements, we just don’t feel this design. Something about that heavy layered skirt makes it look like a bad match with such a small and under-designed body. The spaghetti straps – another element where we are biased in formalwear – and a deep neckline do not compensate for all that volume. And the matchy sandals are borderline tacky. The make-up is beautiful and the necklace is an absolute stunner, but she did it tight again and it is frankly one of the worst choices for her, so we are so confused that she keeps making it.

We really don’t like this, but we are willing to hear arguments in his favor. So let’s go, defenders. For the second time today (because it was such a red carpet from Oscars this year):

Florence Pugh’s Teal Deal:

Style credits:

– Customization Louis Vuitton Teal dress with belt and ruffled skirt

– Louis Vuitton Chain

– Maria Tash Plain pear-shaped Tash thread Earstud

Stylized by Rebecca Corbin-Murray | Her through Peter Lux | Makeup through Alex Babsky | Nails through Betina R. Goldstein

(Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, Hahn Lionel / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages.com)

