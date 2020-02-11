Advertisement

Posted on 11 February 2020

Kittens, we want to follow the unusual route and do the highly unlikely to start this post with some bluntness: this is a hellacious, unholy snake beast of a dress. We know it, we know it. It is so different from us to make our opinion so powerful. Are you shocked? We apologize. In fact, we go one step further and say that we offer some kind of support in choosing and wearing this undead essence of a Frankendress. No really.

The skirt is beautiful, the top is terrible and neither of them has to be combined with the other. For us it’s probably one of the worst looks of the night. But this year the Oscars red carpet saw much more of something that had been missing for decades: a lot of wackadoo fashion. We support more ladies’ stars in choosing the cray, even if this means that they are subjected to horrible misconduct such as the dress above. Bring the wildness back to the red carpet of Oscars, we say. It has all become so safe.





Style credits:

– Givenchy Pink silk organza skit with lace pleated petals ruffles combined with a black lace bodysuit and belt from the Spring 2020 Couture collection

– Tiffany & co. Clara diamond necklace

– Stuart Weitzman Shoes

Stylized by Elizabeth Stewart | Her through Mark Townsend | Makeup through Sabrina Bedrani

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, givenchy.com]

