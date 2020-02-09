Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards have the potential to write history on different fronts, depending on how the best photo race takes place, on an evening where the acting performance seems pretty well-intended.

In terms of scoops, a Netflix movie (“The Irishman” or “Marriage Story”) or a movie in a foreign language (“Parasite” in South Korea) could be the best photo.

“Joker”, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Batman villain, could also be the first film based on a comic book that wins and enters the evening with more nominations than any other film. And Quentin Tarantino – a two-time scriptwriting champion – could have his first film recognized if voters from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would choose a film set in their world, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

A little more obscure, director Sam Mendes was able to set a record for the longest period between Oscars in that category as he wins before the First World War film “1917” – generally seen as the front runner – two decades after his debut feature, “American Beauty.”

Tension over the best photo competition remains the core of this year’s event, based on the consistency between acting awards in the run-up to the biggest night of the film industry.

The prizes have also fueled the debate on inclusion and diversity within the academy, which produced the # OscarsSoWhite hashtag five years ago. Despite academic efforts to tackle the problem, only one person of color – actress Cynthia Erivo, for Harriet Tubman’s “Harriet” biography – is one of the 20 nominees for the best and supporting actor and actress.

Reviews for the Oscars will be closely monitored in the midst of a general decline for the major ceremonies that precede it, including the Golden Globes – which started the truncated awards season early this year early January – and the Grammies two weeks ago.

The ceremony again chose to go without a designated host after using that approach in 2019. Although that served as something new, it will be interesting to see if it arouses similar curiosity the second time.

You can view the Academy Awards on CTV, CTV.ca and on the CTV app from 8 p.m.

